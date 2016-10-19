Wednesday's open line and the daily video

Here's an open line and the mid-afternoon news roundup.

Most Viewed Breitbart airs 1980 assault complaint against Bill Clinton A woman identified as Leslie Milwee, a Fort Smith TV news reporter in 1980 when Bill Clinton was governor, has given an extended interview to Breitbart, a right-wing news outlet once headed by Stephen Bannon, the leader of Donald Trump's campaign, in which she said Clinton groped her sexually.

Congressmen grab air time to blame something Congress did on others Heard the one about the little restaurant in Arkadelphia that's going to have to close because of mean old federal bureaucrats? Maybe you'd be interested in the rest of the story.

Deal closed on former Sears shopping center, plus medical buidlings The redevelopment of the former Sears shopping center at University Avenue and Interstate 630, reported first here last week, is confirmed with announcement today of sale of the property.

School closures targeted in Little Rock School District budget talks Committee meetings begin today in the Little Rock School District on "facilities utilization." In other words, the district, which has no elected school board after a state takeover for academic deficiencies in a handful of schools, will be looking for schools to close to meet a $37 million budget cut in 2017-18.

Former judge Boeckmann indicted on federal charges Former District Judge Joseph Boeckmann of Wynne, who stepped down from the bench in May amid a judicial conduct investigation that he traded light sentences for sexual favors from defendants, has been indicted on federal charges