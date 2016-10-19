Wednesday's open line and the daily video

Showing 1-2 of 2
I don't call him "Rotten Cotton" for nothing!
Wed. night toon
http://tinyurl.com/hrddznc
The best part of the debates is that they're Trump's worst nightmare: 90 minutes of…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings