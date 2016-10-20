Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Democrats call for dismissal of secretary of state employee running for office on state time

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 6:55 AM

click to enlarge JOSEPH WOOD: Using state office to run for county office.
  • JOSEPH WOOD: Using state office to run for county office.
Democratic Party Chair Vince Insalaco says Secretary of State Mark Martin should fire Deputy Secretary of State Joseph Wood because he's been using state time and office resources to run for county judge in Washington County.

Wood has refused to respond to past criticism of his running for office while employed by Martin and the Republican Party, which has communicated with Wood on campaign issues by office e-mail, has similarly dismissed complaints about his activities.

The secretary of state's office resisted, but finally supplied under counsel from the attorney general's office, copies of office e-mail. It showed, said the Democratic Party:

* The Republican Party of Arkansas communications director coordinates talking points and press coverage with Secretary of State employees via public email accounts on public time

* Deputy Secretary of State Joseph Wood uses state computers and email accounts on state time to type campaign speeches, share campaign information, and organize Republican Party of Arkansas fundraisers

* Over 25 Secretary of State employees receive weekly strategy emails from the Republican Party of Arkansas on their work emails and some discuss campaign strategy on work emails.
Wood was nominated to run for Washington County judge after the original nominee dropped out. He's spent time campaigning in the county, including attending a fund-raiser that he used as an excuse to skip a chamber of commerce candidate forum. Mark Kinion, a Fayetteville council member, is the Democratic nominee.

In a release, Chris Burks, the Democratic Party legal counsel, said:

"It is illegal to use state resources to campaign. It is illegal to campaign on state time and punishable by up to a year in prison, immediate removal from office, and a fine of up to $2,500. The Republican Party of Arkansas is calling the shots at the office of the Secretary of State. Because the Secretary of State's office oversees elections in Arkansas, Mark Martin should fire Joseph Wood immediately to ensure the impartiality of our elections. Government must play by the rules set forth by the people.” 

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Trumped in Arkansas

    After two solid debates and the release of a video and corroborating testimony that further confirmed the misogyny of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton is favored to win the presidential election Nov. 8
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • Clinton wins final debate

    Hillary wins final presidential debate.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 19, 2016

  • Congressmen grab air time to blame something Congress did on others

    Heard the one about the little restaurant in Arkadelphia that's going to have to close because of mean old federal bureaucrats? Maybe you'd be interested in the rest of the story.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 19, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Bill allows outside nonprofit to operate school district taken over by state

    Legislation filed Friday by Rep. Bruce Cozart, a Republican who chairs the House Education Committee, would expand the state's sweeping powers to operate a school or school district in state receivership for academic reasons, including allowing the state to contract with an outside nonprofit to operate the district.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 7, 2015

  • Rep. Nate Bell blasts adoption story before seeing it; 'rehoming' bill introduced

    Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 4, 2015

  • Justin and Marsha Harris: We have "suffered a severe injustice"

    Rep. Justin Harris and his wife, Marsha, have issued a statement through their lawyer in advance of tomorrow afternoon's press conference, at which Harris is expected to offer comment on the rehoming of their adopted daughters at a home where they were subsequently sexually abused.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 5, 2015

Most Shared

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation