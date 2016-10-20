Democrats call for dismissal of secretary of state employee running for office on state time

* The Republican Party of Arkansas communications director coordinates talking points and press coverage with Secretary of State employees via public email accounts on public timeWood was nominated to run for Washington County judge after the original nominee dropped out. He's spent time campaigning in the county, including attending a fund-raiser that he used as an excuse to skip a chamber of commerce candidate forum. Mark Kinion, a Fayetteville council member, is the Democratic nominee.
* Deputy Secretary of State Joseph Wood uses state computers and email accounts on state time to type campaign speeches, share campaign information, and organize Republican Party of Arkansas fundraisers
* Over 25 Secretary of State employees receive weekly strategy emails from the Republican Party of Arkansas on their work emails and some discuss campaign strategy on work emails.
"It is illegal to use state resources to campaign. It is illegal to campaign on state time and punishable by up to a year in prison, immediate removal from office, and a fine of up to $2,500. The Republican Party of Arkansas is calling the shots at the office of the Secretary of State. Because the Secretary of State's office oversees elections in Arkansas, Mark Martin should fire Joseph Wood immediately to ensure the impartiality of our elections. Government must play by the rules set forth by the people.”
