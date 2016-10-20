Fort Smith mosque vandalized

The messages included several swastikas, "Go Home," "USA," "F___ Islam," "F___ Allah," and "Go Back to Your Country."
Baker, you are obvious. I won't go any further, it might cause damage.
normabates Perhaps you and the OB/GYN should read Doe v. Bolton 1973. going for the…
No way I want Asa or others involved in appointing judges. But campaign reform -yes.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings