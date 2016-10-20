Find out more →

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Kochs spread money around Arkansas

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 1:52 PM

The Koch Industries PAC spread a lot of money around in September, including significant sums in state legislative races around the country. All politics is local when you have a big polluting industry to look after.

Of more than $538,000 doled out in September, gave $1,000 contributions to six candidates and $500 to Republican Rep. Rebecca Petty.

Of the six, five were Republicans with Democratic opponents: Sen. Jane Englsh and Reps. Mary Bentley, Mark Lowery, Brandt Smith and Richard Womack. One Democrat, LeAnne Burch of Monticello, who is unopposed, got $1,000. 

