Reefer Madness continues at the Capitol



Support for Legal Marijuana Use Up to 60% in U.S. ("With voters in several states deciding this fall whether to legalize the use of marijuana, public support for making it legal has reached 60% — its highest level in Gallup's 47-year trend.")

The legislature'sis to hear from Hutchinson administration officials this afternoon about the potential "impact" of the twoon the Nov. 8 ballot.Speakers will come from thewhich would have regulatory authority over the procedure established in the initiated act, which sets up nonprofit dispensaries, and from, which would regulate for-profit dispensaries set up by the constitutional amendment. Other speakers include a representative from theand Col. Bill Bryant, director of theate Police.No documents are available on-line on the presentations, but I think it safe to expect predictions of dramatic and damaging impact on the state, given the talking points already being regularly pressed by the Hutchinson administration. More burdens on agencies and so forth. I will be interested in the estimate of revenue from the tax that would be applied on sales under the amendment. There's ample experience in other states as a benchmark — marijuana has been legalized for medical use in half the states.Speaking of medical marijuana: Theissued opinions today but they did not include a finding on a pending question: Whether the initiated act's signatures were sufficient to qualify the measure for the ballot. A special master has issued a favorable finding, but the Supreme Court gets the last word. It has cleared both measures as to the form of their ballot titles.PS: A reader notes:National polls don't necessarily mean anything in Arkansas. See: Donald Trump.