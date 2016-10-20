Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Supreme Court orders review of two cases because of tainted evidence

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge EUGENE PITTS
  • EUGENE PITTS
An FBI task force's finding of improper work by a lab technician has led to Arkansas Supreme Court-ordered reviews of two convictions — a capital murder and a rape.

The court ordered a Pulaski circuit court review in the 1980 conviction of Eugene Isaac Pitts for capital felony murder in the slaying of Dr. Bernard Jones. One piece of evidence was hair identified by FBI technician Michael Malone as having identical characteristics to Pitts' hair. He was one of 13 technicians found by the FBI task force to have done work that failed to meet professional standards. The task force notified defendants in their cases and told them that prosecutors had agreed the testimony was important in the cases.

As a result, the court gave Pitts permission to seek relief through a rarely used writ of error coram nobis. It allows a defendant to bring up an issue that, through no fault of his own, he was unable to bring up at trial.

click to enlarge LONNIE STRAWHACKER
  • LONNIE STRAWHACKER
The court made a similar order in the case of Lonnie Strawhacker, convicted of rape in Washington County in 1990. Malone also testified in this case. A woman beaten and raped and left in a ditch outside a nightclub identified Strawhacker by his voice . Malone testified that a pubic hair found on Strawhacker's jeans was "absolutely indistinguishable" from the victim's. He did equivocate on the reliability of the test for identification, however.

The Supreme Court acknowledged that it was expanding the grounds on which such writs could be issued, but said it "was necessary to ensure due process and to provide a state remedy where none exists." If the circuit court finds the testimony was material, "Strawhacker is entitled to relief."

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • UALR provost named president of Connecticut college

    UALR Provost Zulma Torro was named today president of Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. I'd reported earlier this week that she was a finalist for the job.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • Supreme Court reverses sobriety checkpoint ruling

    The Arkansas Supreme Court today reversed a DWI conviction in Sebastian County because the highway sobriety checkpoint was unconstitutionally operated. The decision set a standard for such checkpoints in the future.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • Reefer Madness continues at the Capitol

    The legislature's Joint Performance Review Committee is to hear from Hutchinson administration officials this afternoon about the potential "impact" of the two medical marijuana measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. Expect gloom and doom.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 20, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • The Arkansas connection to P.F. Chang's

    Sometimes, you find yourself at a chain restaurant. There are still options to support Arkansas products to be found, though.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Mar 4, 2015

  • From Dallas, creative thinking about the Interstate 30 project

    An urban planner in Dallas says freeways are not always the answer. Incorporating some creativity already being used in Dallas and looking at the Interstate 30 project from a broader perspective, here are ideas that Arkansas highway planners have not considered. But should.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 6, 2015

  • Rep. Nate Bell blasts adoption story before seeing it; 'rehoming' bill introduced

    Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 4, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation