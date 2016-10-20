Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, October 20, 2016

The open line and headlines

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 1:53 PM


Here's the Thursday open line and mid-afternoon news roundup.
  • Fort Smith mosque vandalized

    Fort Smith's Al Salam mosque was vandalized Thursday morning.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • Kochs spread money around Arkansas

    The Koch Industries PAC spread a lot of money around in September, including significant sums in state legislative races around the country. All politics is local when you have a big polluting industry to look after.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • There Trump goes again, repudiating the democratic process

    Widely criticized for steadfastly refusing during the final president debate to say he'd accept the outcome of the election, Donald Trump showed no remorse today. By the way: He lost another debate last night. Big.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 20, 2016
