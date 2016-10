There Trump goes again, repudiating the democratic process

click to enlarge RECOMMENDED: Ezra Klein at Vox on HIllary Clinton's debate performances. Find link in article below.

"I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election," Trump told supporters at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, his first comment since the final presidential debate Wednesday.



After pausing for effect, he said, "... if I win."

Widely criticized for steadfastly refusing during the final president debate to say he'd accept the outcome of the election, Donald Trump showed no remorse today.This fires up the base, but it doesn't expand it.By the way:1) Hillary won. Big. She got under Trump's skin and in his head. Sniffing and glowering and interrupting and calling her names — "nasty woman" — Trump scored no points with swing voters. And women? Forget about it. Clinton's ringing defense of women's reproductive rights and LGBT equality were remarkable moments. Her preparation was, as ever, superb. It matters, as these three debates show.Best commentary: Ezra Klein's extended take that says Hillary's debate triumphs suggest she might be a better president than many had thought.2)? Where are you? Won't accept election results? Nasty woman? What about it Asa, Tom, John, French, Rick, Steve, Bruce? This kind of stuff make you proud of your candidate?