There Trump goes again, repudiating the democratic process

"I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election," Trump told supporters at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, his first comment since the final presidential debate Wednesday.This fires up the base, but it doesn't expand it.
After pausing for effect, he said, "... if I win."
I truly pity the poor, unsuspecting faculty and staff at CCSU. Obviously, the administration there…
One big yard sale/swap meet with food trucks, each weekend.
Will robot rickshaws be available for transport?
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings