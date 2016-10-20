UALR provost named president of Connecticut college

click to enlarge ON THE WEB: Image from Torro's greeting to Connecticut audience.

After serving as Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for almost four years, Dr. Zulma Toro has accepted the position as President of Central Connecticut State University.



Dr. Toro will assume this position on January 3, 2017. Dr. Toro came to UALR in January 2013 and led efforts to enhance academic programs and student services to make UALR a more student-centric institution. In addition, she has worked to enhance the student experience and bring the institution closer to the community.



Dr. Toro stated, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Provost of this noble institution. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I have been afforded at UALR. I will be watching from afar how the seeds we have planted together flourish and UALR moves to a new level of recognition.”



I appreciate her efforts to move UALR forward and wish her continued success in her new role.



was named today president ofin New Britain. I'd reported earlier this week that she was a finalist for the job.UALR Chancellor Andrew Rogerson announced the move to faculty: