A thousand words, at least, inspired by senator's Facebook photo

Issue No. 3 will make the Chamber of Commerce eligible to get its hands on your local tax money. Your Arkansas Constitution currently protects you by prohibiting cities and counties from appropriating money to private entities, such as the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber knows if Issue No. 3 passes, it will be hard for your local politicians to say “no” when the Chamber lobbies them to get your local tax money.
The cosponsor of Issue No. 3 feathered his own nest. The cosponsor, Representative Lance Eads, is the VP for Governmental Affairs for the Springdale Chamber of Commerce and his legislation will help his employer get its hands on your local tax money.
Issue No. 3 allows the state politicians to obligate an unlimited amount of your tax money for bonds used to give incentives to big businesses. The law already allows bonds up to five percent of the state’s general revenues. Instead of asking the people to change the percentage, greedy business interests got all limits removed – the sky is the limit on how much of your state tax money can be obligated for corporate welfare.
