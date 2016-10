How about cheese dip for lunch Saturday?

click to enlarge

Big day in Little Rock tomorrow, what with the Race for the Cure hordes on the street. What's for lunch?How about thefrom noon to 3 p.m. in the River Market Pavilion. You can buy a bargain $8 ticket online until late tonight and also at the gate.There will be music as well as the work of cheese dip competitors to sample and drinks will be sold.It's also for a good cause ā€” the Harmony Health Clinic. Looks like a perfect fall day for cheese dip and something to wash it down.It's my duty to help judge the event. Somebody has to do it.