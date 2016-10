Marijuana backer faults state's cost report

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

DAVID COUCH: Questions state estimates on cost of marijuana regulation.

I’ve briefly looked at the DFA report and it is fundamentally flawed. If you look at the states that they use to calculate the average marijuana sales per capita they use only 6 of 25. Of these 6, Illinois and Nevada are new to the medical marijuana market and not even fully operable yet. They have Nevada at 0.93 per capita. Why did they leave out Arizona at $33.63 per capita? What about the other states that have medical marijuana?



It is also important to note that 4 of the 6 states they chose allow patients to grow their own marijuana. Issue 6 does not.



They also did not include any revenue generated by the application and license fees. They did however point out that with respect to Issue 6 that it is required to be revenue neutral and that General Assembly can impose additional taxes and/or reallocate the ones imposed in the amendment.



Also they also ignore all the other economic benefits of Issue 6. We are paying the Chinese at least $3.2 million to create 400 jobs here. The average worker will make $14 per hour. We are rebating the Chinese 65% of the property taxes that they pay. Issue 6 will create 800 jobs (for people who will pay income tax) and all of the property taxes will stay. The average dispensary employee makes $17 per hour.

spokesman for the group backing the amendment,, Issue 6, to allowin Arkansas, has sent a response to a state report issued this week on the impact of the measure.As I noted before, the state report — relying on Finance and Administration, State Police and ABC estimates — says it would cost far more to regulate the amendment that it would produce in tax revenue — $2.4 million in revenue against $4 to $5.7 million in costs.Couch has said previously that the amendment requires that it be revenue neutral. He's also scoffed at the figures cited in new expenses. Me, too. 20 new state troopers and 20 new Ram pickups for them, plus all kinds of support, because medical marijuana is legalized. How does legalizing a medical usage of a drug they already are nominally staffed up to investigate require such an additional need for police manpower?In any case: Here again is the state report on the amendment (there's a separate one on the initiated act.)Couch responded:Which reminds me: How was it thatcould promise the Chinese company a 65 percent discount in local property taxes without votes of relevant governing bodies in Pulaski County first that assess the tax and approve these payment-in-lieu-of-tax deals on property benefitting from tax-advantaged bond issues. (I know, they'd all probably roll over anyway, and the biggest taxing agency in the county, the Little Rock School District, was taken over by the Hutchinson administration, but still.)