Mike Huckabee predicts Donald Trump victory

For the record, former Arkansas Gov.predicts election victory for. This followed another poor debate performance for Trump.Don't believe the polls, the Huckster said. Why? "There are so many people in America who are going to vote for Donald Trump, they don't want to tell anybody because the media will label them as a racist, a bigot, an Islamophobe, a xenophobe, misogynist." But in the voting booth, they will come through.Here in Arkansas, none seem to fear supporting Trump openly — see Asa, John, Tom, Rick, Steve, French and Bruce for starters. Some even underscore their fervor with a Confederate battle flag.Come Nov. 9, we'll know who will have to go home with nothing more than a mule and a sidearm.Me? No prediction, just hope.