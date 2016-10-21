Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 21, 2016

Supreme Court rejects rehearing of decision killing casino amendment

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 5:15 PM

click to enlarge casino.jpg

Without comment today, the Arkansas Supreme Court rejected a request for a rehearing of its decision killing a proposed amendment to allow three more casinos in Arkansas because of a flawed ballot title.

The court spoke in the letter above. It gave no explanation, but the decison had no dissents and Special Justice Warren Dupwe, replacing the recused Justice Courtney Goodson agreed.

Grants of rehearing are rare. I thought the backers of the amendment made a reasonably good argument that the Supreme Court had erred in finding a fatal flaw in the mention of sports betting, which is prohibited by federal law. It would have beeen allowed only by legislative enactment, something that couldn't reasonably be expected without a law change.

The existing casinos at Oaklawn in Hot Springs and Southland in West Memphis paid for the legal challenge to the potential new competitor.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Marijuana backers fault state's cost report UPDATE

    David Couch, spokesman for the group backing the amendment,, Issue 6, to allow medical marijuana in Arkansas, has sent a  response to a state report issued this week on the impact of the measure.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 21, 2016

  • TGIF and the video report

    Here's an open line along with the mid-afternoon news and comment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 21, 2016

  • How about cheese dip for lunch Saturday?

    Big day in Little Rock tomorrow, what with the Race for the Cure hordes on the street. What's for lunch?How about the World Cheese Dip Championship from noon to 3 p.m. in the River Market Pavilion.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 21, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation