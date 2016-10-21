Supreme Court rejects rehearing of decision killing casino amendment

click to enlarge

Without comment today, the Arkansas Supreme Court rejected a request for a rehearing of its decision killing a proposed amendment to allow three more casinos in Arkansas because of a flawed ballot title.The court spoke in the letter above. It gave no explanation, but the decison had no dissents and Special Justice Warren Dupwe, replacing the recused Justice Courtney Goodson agreed.Grants of rehearing are rare. I thought the backers of the amendment made a reasonably good argument that the Supreme Court had erred in finding a fatal flaw in the mention of sports betting, which is prohibited by federal law. It would have beeen allowed only by legislative enactment, something that couldn't reasonably be expected without a law change.The existing casinos at Oaklawn in Hot Springs and Southland in West Memphis paid for the legal challenge to the potential new competitor.