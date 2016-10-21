Find out more →

Friday, October 21, 2016

Week in Review Podcast The Boeckmann Goes to Jail Edition

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 5:19 PM


The presidential race, the indictment of former district judge Joseph Boeckmann on federal charges, what Governor Hutchinson’s proposal to cut funds for War Memorial Stadium represents and more.

