The push for medical marijuana begins

Advertising has begun forthe constitutional amendment to allow sale ofthrough for-profit dispensaries regulated by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.the initiated act to allow medical marijuana distributed through non-profit agencies regulated by the Health Department, also has an ad on the web . That group hasn't had the same degree of financial backing as the amendment. The link is to a video featuring a 16-year-old Crohn's patient who's had relief thanks to marijuana.Issue 7 is still somewhat in limbo pending a state Supreme Court ruling on sufficiency of petition signatures. The failure of the court to rule on the case this week has some wondering whether that's an indication of a court divide on the subject. You'll remember just such a division prolonged — finally until it was moot — the completion of the marriage equality case.Speaking of medical marijuana, my hero Dr. Jocelyn Elders, the former surgeon general, spoke in favor of medical marijuana yesterday. She said aspirin killed more people than marijuana and said she'd long advocated medical use of cannabis. Also, this article notes big spending by alcohol industry against marijuana proposals in other states. Wonder why? This adds to pharmaceutical industry opposition.