The push for medical marijuana begins

Advertising has begun for Issue 6, the constitutional amendment to allow sale of medically prescribed marijuana through for-profit dispensaries regulated by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
Issue 7, the initiated act to allow medical marijuana distributed through non-profit agencies regulated by the Health Department, also has an ad on the web. That group hasn't had the same degree of financial backing as the amendment. The link is to a video featuring a 16-year-old Crohn's patient who's had relief thanks to marijuana.
Issue 7 is still somewhat in limbo pending a state Supreme Court ruling on sufficiency of petition signatures. The failure of the court to rule on the case this week has some wondering whether that's an indication of a court divide on the subject. You'll remember just such a division prolonged — finally until it was moot — the completion of the marriage equality case.
Speaking of medical marijuana, my hero Dr. Jocelyn Elders, the former surgeon general, spoke in favor of medical marijuana yesterday. She said aspirin killed more people than marijuana and said she'd long advocated medical use of cannabis.
Also, this article notes big spending by alcohol industry against marijuana proposals in other states. Wonder why? This adds to pharmaceutical industry opposition.
The legislature's Joint Performance Review Committee is to hear from Hutchinson administration officials this afternoon about the potential "impact" of the two medical marijuana measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. Expect gloom and doom. /more/
The Arkansas Supreme Court today invalidated proposed constitutional amendments to legalize more casinos in Arkansas and to place a limit on nursing home damage suits. It cleared a medical marijuana amendment for the ballot. /more/
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families and the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have announced, with a somewhat apologetic tone, opposition to both medical marijuana proposals on the November ballot. /more/
The Arkansas Landlords Association, in a news release distributed by Jon Gilmore, a former staff member for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, has announced opposition to the medical marijuana initiatives because they could force landlords to rent to people who use marijuana. /more/
Tom Courtway, president of the University of Central Arkansas, has invited all on campus to a so-called forum on medical marijuana. Missing from the discussion: Advocates of ballot propositions on the issue. /more/
The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce seems to have taken on depriving sick people of medical marijuana as its current passion — along with protecting the casino duopoly enjoyed by its members at Southland and Oaklawn Parks. /more/
Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
The National Education Policy Center, a Colorado-based institution that is frequently opposed to the so-called "reform" movement embodied by the Walton-financed Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas, has issued its 2014 Bunkum Awards, which include a grand prize to the University of Arkansas for what it believes to be flawed research.
Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.