The push for medical marijuana begins

Advertising has begun for Issue 6, the constitutional amendment to allow sale of medically prescribed marijuana through for-profit dispensaries regulated by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
Issue 7, the initiated act to allow medical marijuana distributed through non-profit agencies regulated by the Health Department, also has an ad on the web. That group hasn't had the same degree of financial backing as the amendment. The link is to a video featuring a 16-year-old Crohn's patient who's had relief thanks to marijuana.
Issue 7 is still somewhat in limbo pending a state Supreme Court ruling on sufficiency of petition signatures. The failure of the court to rule on the case this week has some wondering whether that's an indication of a court divide on the subject. You'll remember just such a division prolonged — finally until it was moot — the completion of the marriage equality case.
Speaking of medical marijuana, my hero Dr. Jocelyn Elders, the former surgeon general, spoke in favor of medical marijuana yesterday. She said aspirin killed more people than marijuana and said she'd long advocated medical use of cannabis.
Also, this article notes big spending by alcohol industry against marijuana proposals in other states. Wonder why? This adds to pharmaceutical industry opposition.
PS: If you want to see some fanciful number crunching from the Hutchinson administration, take a gander at what his agencies have compiled to overestimate the cost of regulating medical marijuana. 20 new State cops and 20 new Ram pickups? For an agency that in theory already enforces marijuana law? Please.
No mention given to elements of the proposals aimed at making them revenue neutral. No mention given to the dozens if not hundreds of other government endeavors that cost more than they produce in revenue. No mention of the incalculable value of medical marijuana to the otherwise criminal children and sick people who benefit from it.
David Couch, spokesman for the group backing the amendment,, Issue 6, to allow medical marijuana in Arkansas, has sent a response to a state report issued this week on the impact of the measure. /more/
The legislature's Joint Performance Review Committee is to hear from Hutchinson administration officials this afternoon about the potential "impact" of the two medical marijuana measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. Expect gloom and doom. /more/
The Arkansas Supreme Court today invalidated proposed constitutional amendments to legalize more casinos in Arkansas and to place a limit on nursing home damage suits. It cleared a medical marijuana amendment for the ballot. /more/
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families and the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have announced, with a somewhat apologetic tone, opposition to both medical marijuana proposals on the November ballot. /more/
The Arkansas Landlords Association, in a news release distributed by Jon Gilmore, a former staff member for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, has announced opposition to the medical marijuana initiatives because they could force landlords to rent to people who use marijuana. /more/
Tom Courtway, president of the University of Central Arkansas, has invited all on campus to a so-called forum on medical marijuana. Missing from the discussion: Advocates of ballot propositions on the issue. /more/
Without comment today, the Arkansas Supreme Court rejected a request for a rehearing of its decision killing a proposed amendment to allow three more casinos in Arkansas because of a flawed ballot title.
Rep. Justin Harris and his wife, Marsha, have issued a statement through their lawyer in advance of tomorrow afternoon's press conference, at which Harris is expected to offer comment on the rehoming of their adopted daughters at a home where they were subsequently sexually abused.