Friday, October 21, 2016

UCA announces four finalists for presidency

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 11:00 AM

A search committee has chosen four finalists, including one in-state candidate, to succeed Tom Courtway as president of the University of Central Arkansas.

All are scheduled for two-day visits on campus next week.

They are:

  • Davis
* Dr. Houston Davis of Roswell, Ga., interim president of Kennesaw State University.

Davis' resume.
He'll visit UCA Oct. 25-26.

  • Frey
* Dr. Len Frey of Jonesboro, vice chancellor for finance and administration, Arkansas State University

Fry's resume.
He'll be in Conway Oct. 24-25.

  • Naganathan
* Dr.  Nagi Naganathan of Toledo, dean and professor of engineerings at University of Toledo.

Naganathan's resume.
He'll be at UCA Oct. 27-28.

  • Parker
* Dr. Darrell F. Parker of Cullowhee, N.C., dean and professor of economics, College of Business,  Western Carolina University.

Parker's resume.
He'll be at UCA Oct. 26-27.


