UCA announces four finalists for presidency

A search committee has chosen four finalists, including one in-state candidate, to succeedasAll are scheduled for two-day visits on campus next week.They are:* Dr.s of Roswell, Ga., interim president of Kennesaw State University.He'll visit UCA Oct. 25-26.* Dr.of Jonesboro, vice chancellor for finance and administration, Arkansas State UniversityHe'll be in Conway Oct. 24-25.* Dr.of Toledo, dean and professor of engineerings at University of Toledo.He'll be at UCA Oct. 27-28.* Dr.of Cullowhee, N.C., dean and professor of economics, College of Business, Western Carolina University.He'll be at UCA Oct. 26-27.