IRKED? John Boozman goes negative on Conner Eldridge, who's been driving that red truck around challenging no-show Boozman to debate.

Hmm. Nice ol'goes negative on upstart Democratic challenger? Feeling maybe a tiny bit of heat from Eldridge's attacks on Boozman as a nice guy, but an underachieving nonentity more interested in globe trotting than leading, not to mention a devoted supporter of Boozman's ad depicts Eldridge as a gift from. You know, the black Muslim from Kenya that all Arkansans are supposed to hate so much (and, apparently, still do if polls are to believed. But Arkansas also is likely to vote for Donald Trump.)It's a fairly silly ad. And fundamentally dishonest. To characterize John Boozman as an "outside the box" politician is laughable. He is nothing if not predictably humdrum, which is, frankly, probably his greatest strength with voters.Eldridge served as a U.S. attorney by Obama appointment. Obama will leave office with a high national approval rating. He'll be well-remembered in the history books, if not those approved by a committee of Arkansas Republicans.