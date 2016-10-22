Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Let the name float begin with Blanche Lincoln Blanche Lincoln hits a list of potential Clinton Cabinet appointees. I'd say it's too early to be counting chickens.

Boozman goes negative on Conner Eldridge Hmm. Nice ol' Republican Sen. John Boozman goes negative on upstart Democratic challenger Conner Eldridge? Feeling maybe a tiny bit of heat from Eldridge's attacks on Boozman as a nice guy, underachieving nonentity more interested in globe trotting than leading, not to mention a devoted supporter of Donald Trump?

Nasty women rise up against The Deplorable Donald It had to happen. Donald Trump's debate interjection that Hillary Clinton was a "nasty woman" has become a battle cry among women; a Twitter meme; a Facebook favorite, and, naturally, a marketing opportunity for T-shirt, button and bumper sticker makers.

Formal opposition emerges to Issue 3, the corporate welfare amendment It became apparent this morning that at least some money would be spent in opposition to Issue 3, a massive corporate welfare proposal to allow the state to pledge unlimited tax money to private projects and to allow local governments to also give money to private business and chamber of commerce lobbyists, a practice that has been ruled unconstitutional currently.