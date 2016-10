Nasty women rise up against The Deplorable Donald

click to enlarge

The supersaturation of these kinds of moments is such that the phrase might well be over and tired by tomorrow at noon. But then again, it might stick around, because of how well it suits, and reframes, the brand that is Hillary Clinton. It was the insult of her dreams: a rallying cry with more heat and emotion than any her campaign has generated in lo these many years. “I’m With Her” always risked sounding as if it was more about Clinton, as female candidate, than the person saying it. The women who are laying claim to being “nasty women,” by contrast, are not just announcing their support for Clinton. They are also identifying with an anger that she has rarely shown but they can imagine she feels. To describe yourself, with glee, as a nasty woman is a powerful unleashing, a refutation of all that girls are brought up to be: subservient, silent and accommodating, to the point of personal risk.

click to enlarge A HIT ON THE WEB: Lena Dunham's invocation of 'nasty woman' has been retweeted 6,500 times.

It had to happen.debate interjection thatwas ahas become a battle cry among women; a Twitter meme; a Facebook favorite, and, naturally, a marketing opportunity for T-shirt, button and bumper sticker makers. The New York Times Magazine's Susan Dominos observes: