Nasty women rise up against The Deplorable Donald

The supersaturation of these kinds of moments is such that the phrase might well be over and tired by tomorrow at noon. But then again, it might stick around, because of how well it suits, and reframes, the brand that is Hillary Clinton. It was the insult of her dreams: a rallying cry with more heat and emotion than any her campaign has generated in lo these many years. “I’m With Her” always risked sounding as if it was more about Clinton, as female candidate, than the person saying it. The women who are laying claim to being “nasty women,” by contrast, are not just announcing their support for Clinton. They are also identifying with an anger that she has rarely shown but they can imagine she feels. To describe yourself, with glee, as a nasty woman is a powerful unleashing, a refutation of all that girls are brought up to be: subservient, silent and accommodating, to the point of personal risk.
Showing 1-1 of 1
One of the things you've got to consider is the fact most of the members…
Kevin Crass simply made a deal with the wrong devil, so now his ox is…
"LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) Competing proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Arkansas would cost the…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings