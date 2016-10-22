Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, October 22, 2016

Nasty women rise up against The Deplorable Donald

Posted By on Sat, Oct 22, 2016 at 7:54 AM

click to enlarge 1476969891-il-570xn1065537308-o3f6.jpg
It had to happen. Donald Trump's debate interjection that Hillary Clinton was a "nasty woman" has become a battle cry among women; a Twitter meme; a Facebook favorite, and, naturally, a marketing opportunity for T-shirt, button and bumper sticker makers.

The New York Times Magazine's Susan Dominos observes:

The supersaturation of these kinds of moments is such that the phrase might well be over and tired by tomorrow at noon. But then again, it might stick around, because of how well it suits, and reframes, the brand that is Hillary Clinton. It was the insult of her dreams: a rallying cry with more heat and emotion than any her campaign has generated in lo these many years. “I’m With Her” always risked sounding as if it was more about Clinton, as female candidate, than the person saying it. The women who are laying claim to being “nasty women,” by contrast, are not just announcing their support for Clinton. They are also identifying with an anger that she has rarely shown but they can imagine she feels. To describe yourself, with glee, as a nasty woman is a powerful unleashing, a refutation of all that girls are brought up to be: subservient, silent and accommodating, to the point of personal risk.


click to enlarge A HIT ON THE WEB: Lena Dunham's invocation of 'nasty woman' has been retweeted 6,500 times.
  • A HIT ON THE WEB: Lena Dunham's invocation of 'nasty woman' has been retweeted 6,500 times.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Formal opposition emerges to Issue 3, the corporate welfare amendment

    It became apparent this morning that at least some money would be spent in opposition to Issue 3, a massive corporate welfare proposal to allow the state to pledge unlimited tax money to private projects and to allow local governments to also give money to private business and chamber of commerce lobbyists, a practice that has been ruled unconstitutional currently.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 22, 2016

  • Boozman goes negative on Conner Eldridge

    Hmm. Nice ol' Republican Sen. John Boozman goes negative on upstart Democratic challenger Conner Eldridge? Feeling maybe a tiny bit of heat from Eldridge's attacks on Boozman as a nice guy, underachieving nonentity more interested in globe trotting than leading, not to mention a devoted supporter of Donald Trump?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 22, 2016

  • Let the name float begin with Blanche Lincoln

    Blanche Lincoln hits a list of potential Clinton Cabinet appointees. I'd say it's too early to be counting chickens.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 21, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation