Saturday, October 22, 2016

The arrival of autumn open line

Posted By on Sat, Oct 22, 2016 at 4:42 PM

Wow. Perfect day for Race for the Cure, World Cheese Dip Championship and the Harvest Festival in Hillcrest, which is still underway. Something else big is happening today. Maybe somebody can remind me on this open line. 

By by the way: Ark. Times Hog Roast with a slew of entries at 1 pm tomorrow in Argenta.  Tickets here 
