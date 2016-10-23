Find out more →

Sunday, October 23, 2016

Hog Roast this afternoon in North Little Rock

Posted By on Sun, Oct 23, 2016 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-23_at_10.15.37_am.png
Nineteen teams are putting the finishing touches at this minute on whole hogs and pork butts in our annual Arkansas Times Hog Roast, which begins at 1 p.m. today at Argenta Plaza on Main Street in downtown North Little Rock.

Nineteen teams are competing for bragging rights.

The food and drink (beer and wine tent) runs until 5 p.m. Music includes Bonnie Montgomery and the Salty Dogs.

Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the gate.


