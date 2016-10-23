Find out more →

Sunday, October 23, 2016

State Police make arrest after gun pulled

Posted By on Sun, Oct 23, 2016 at 12:05 PM

The State Police reports an arrest without injury after a trooper fired at a man with a gun. 

Donavan Adams, 39, of Hot Springs was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers this morning at 650 Dug Hill Road, west of Drasco, off Arkansas Highway 92 (north of Heber Springs).

At approximately 9:45 PM Saturday (October 22, 2016) Adams fled during the course of a traffic stop along Highway 92 near Drasco. Adams exited the vehicle pointing a gun at a state trooper who fired his weapon, but missed Adams.

Adams entered the residence on Dug Hill Road shortly before 10 PM and refused repeated orders from state troopers through the course of the night to exit the home. About 5:30 AM today, state troopers assigned to the department’s SWAT team fired tear gas into the home and were able to take Adams into custody.

Adams was transported to the Cleburne County Jail where he is being held on a charge of aggravated assault.

