ACLU files challenge of state anti-loitering law

Rita Sklar, Executive Director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said “The First Amendment was adopted by our founders as a safeguard against government controls on what we can and cannot say, whether we’re asking for someone’s vote, or for money, food, or other charity. This country was founded on the essential principle that government cannot stifle speech that some people find annoying or uncomfortable—if it could, there would be no speech at all.
The ACLU lawsuit also asserts that the Arkansas’ anti-begging prohibition, which prohibits begging any place and any time, is unconstitutionally broad under both the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.Rodgers has prompted efforts by the Hot Springs City Council to tailor an ordinance that would keep him out of the right of way with his signs. It passed another ordinance in September, with the city attorney arguing that banning solicitation was not banning free speech. The ordinance followed a circuit judge's ruling that Rodgers' earlier charge under the anti-loitering statute was unconstitutional. Rodgers had said he planned to challenge the Hot Springs ordinance too.
