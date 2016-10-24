Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Monday, October 24, 2016

Actors Jamie Bell and Kate Mara a-Twitter after emergency landing in Little Rock

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 1:50 PM

An American Airlines flight that made an emergency landing in Little Rock Saturday carried actors Jamie Bell and girlfriend Kate Mara, who memorialized the stop on Twitter.

News partner KARK recounts the episode and notes that Bell and Mara weren't happy about the flight delay. An odor prompted the landing.

But some of the local reaction was amusing.

Former Republican state Rep. John Burris, now a lobbyist, took the Bell photo with Bell's Twitter and reTweeted it to make a political statement.
Might Burris think it was somehow embarrassing that Jamie Bell took a picture with a Clinton sign and made a Trumpian joke?

Bell is no Trump fan. Some of his Tweets.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-24_at_1.46.08_pm.png

Mara is a Clinton fan, too.

Comments

