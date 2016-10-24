Find out more →

Monday, October 24, 2016

Early voting begins in Arkansas

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 8:53 AM

click to enlarge TIS THE SEASON: For signing waving by political candidates, such as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Conner Eldridge. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • TIS THE SEASON: For signing waving by political candidates, such as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Conner Eldridge.

Early voting has begun in Arkansas.

In Pulaski County, all the details are here.

The main site is in the county building at Markham and Broadway, but there are eight other sites around the county. Voting at the county building is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Early voting at the other sites starts at 10 a.m. on weekdays.


