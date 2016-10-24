Here's the open line and the daily news roundup

Showing 1-1 of 1
Let me get this straight.......it's 2016 and our Gov. has made a deal which allows…
Heartsick over Ivanka Trump's clothing line being boycotted! Though yours truly's never actually purchased one…
Since the 1% own & call the shots at the University of arKansas on the…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings