Monday, October 24, 2016

Lottery ticket worth $1 million

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge WINNERS: William and Norma Tinzie.
  WINNERS: William and Norma Tinzie.

William Tinzie of Forrest City claimed a $1 million prize with a $20 Golden Ticket purchased at Jordan's Kwik Stop in Wynne.

After tax withholding, Tinzie kept about $680,000. He told his wife, Norma, according to a lottery release, that he "plans to do something" with the prize.


