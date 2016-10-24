Oklahoma manhunt follows shooting of two officers and two deaths

click to enlarge

A manhunt is underway for a recently released ex-con, believed armed with an AK-47, who shot two police officers and who appears to be linked to two deaths. The suspect, Michael Vance, is believed to have been shot by officers before fleeing in a patrol car. He later robbed a woman of another vehicle at gunpoint. He's believed to have shot someone early this morning at a truck stop about 130 miles west of Oklahoma City.Since the shooting began east of Oklahoma City, he doesn't appear to be heading in this direction.