Political establishment continues fight against pain relief

The well-orchestrated free media campaign to defeat gettingin the hands of people who could benefit from it continues today.Thehas announced its opposition. The measure provides pain relief they wouldn't dispense.Also today a group of state legislators will announce their opposition toThey'll parrot, undoubtedly, the unsupported claim about state expense and the usual hoo-hah about gateway drugs and the like.Half the United States already allows medical marijuana. More will join that number Nov. 8. Will Arkansas?, a long-time part of the Drug War Industrial Complex, is doing everything he can to stop it.Two things: I refer you to David Koon's cover story about real people who've been helped by marijuana, so much so that they risked the criminal penalties that attach.* Remember, too, that the establishment that opposes pain relief for the people is also pushing to give away your tax money to wealthy businesses and corporate lobbyists who are fighting Issues 6 and 7. So, while voting FOR Issues 6 and 7, VOTE NO on ISSUE 3.To those inclined to pick and choose on 6 and 7, I understand. But I don't want to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. The anti-pot crowd conquers by dividing those who favor access to cannabis for medical use. Following is Issue 6 TV.