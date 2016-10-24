Political establishment continues fight against pain relief

The well-orchestrated free media campaign to defeat getting medical marijuana in the hands of people who could benefit from it continues today.
The Arkansas Pharmacists Association has announced its opposition. The measure provides pain relief they wouldn't dispense.
Also today a group of state legislators will announce their opposition to Issues 6 and 7. They'll parrot, undoubtedly, the unsupported claim about state expense and the usual hoo-hah about gateway drugs and the like.
Half the United States already allows medical marijuana. More will join that number Nov. 8. Will Arkansas? Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a long-time part of the Drug War Industrial Complex, is doing everything he can to stop it.
* Remember, too, that the establishment that opposes pain relief for the people is also pushing to give away your tax money to wealthy businesses and corporate lobbyists who are fighting Issues 6 and 7. So, while voting FOR Issues 6 and 7, VOTE NO on ISSUE 3.
To those inclined to pick and choose on 6 and 7, I understand. But I don't want to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. The anti-pot crowd conquers by dividing those who favor access to cannabis for medical use. Following is Issue 6 TV.
David Couch, spokesman for the group backing the amendment,, Issue 6, to allow medical marijuana in Arkansas, has sent a response to a state report issued this week on the impact of the measure. /more/
Advertising has begun for Issue 6, the constitutional amendment to allow sale of medically prescribed marijuana through for-profit dispensaries regulated by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. /more/
The legislature's Joint Performance Review Committee is to hear from Hutchinson administration officials this afternoon about the potential "impact" of the two medical marijuana measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. Expect gloom and doom. /more/
The Arkansas Supreme Court today invalidated proposed constitutional amendments to legalize more casinos in Arkansas and to place a limit on nursing home damage suits. It cleared a medical marijuana amendment for the ballot. /more/
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families and the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have announced, with a somewhat apologetic tone, opposition to both medical marijuana proposals on the November ballot. /more/
The Arkansas Landlords Association, in a news release distributed by Jon Gilmore, a former staff member for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, has announced opposition to the medical marijuana initiatives because they could force landlords to rent to people who use marijuana. /more/
