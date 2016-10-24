The effort to provide on-campus voting

has begun and in many places across the country, that means convenientfor the young voters clustered there (along with faculty).You'll recall that therefused a voting center at theOther jurisdictions have fared better.president of the Hendrix College Student Senate, anddirector of civic engagement projects at Hendrix, will talk about the success of expanded access to student voting sites on their campus at 6 p.m. today at the Clinton School of Public Service. Perhaps it will give others some ideas for the future, if not 2016.