Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, October 24, 2016

The effort to provide on-campus voting

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 7:00 AM

Early voting has begun and in many places across the country, that means convenient voting centers on college campuses for the young voters clustered there (along with faculty).

You'll recall that the Washington County Election Commission's Republican majority refused a voting center at the University of Arkansas. Other jurisdictions have fared better.

Peter Butler, president of the Hendrix College Student Senate, and Dr. Jay Barth, director of civic engagement projects at Hendrix, will talk about the success of expanded access to student voting sites on their campus at 6 p.m. today at the Clinton School of Public Service. Perhaps it will give others some ideas for the future, if not 2016.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • An Arkie remembered in Washington, D.C.

    History note: Washington Post backgrounds readers on the statue of a once-famous Arkansan, Albert Pike, memorialized in a statue in Washington, D.C.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 24, 2016

  • Sunday's open line

    Here's the Sunday open line.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 23, 2016

  • Community group seeks changes in LR School District budget

    #StandUp4LR, the grassroots group organized to regain local control of the Little Rock School District, now run by the state has issued a statement today critical of Superintendent Michael Poore's budget process for next year, particularly insufficient community input.  It also recommends a moratorium on new charter school seats in Little Rock because of the damaging impact that has on the School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 23, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: The effort to provide on-campus voting

    • The Republican Leadership (?) is terrified of letting intelligent young people vote because they usually…

    • Posted by couldn't be better
    • on October 24, 2016

  • Re: Sunday's open line

    • Hope Vanessa is going to do well! Made my day to hear "one fine day"…

    • Posted by Mam
    • on October 24, 2016

  • Re: Sunday's open line

    • Comment from Aljazerra about the Trump presidential bid: For the World at large, Trump is…

    • Posted by couldn't be better
    • on October 24, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation