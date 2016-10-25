Belaboring the obvious: Football and cancer

Arkansas' two biggest problems against Auburn, as well as in their two other losses, were blocking and tackling.No comment, except this: We are in the fourth year of a head coach who is guaranteed a $4.1 million salary and an aggregate coaching staff payroll of just a hair under $8 million. We pay the man who hired them about a half-million a year. No wonder sports show callers are unhappy.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Ever the entrepreneur opportunist, Donald Trump thinks his "accidental" adoption by the alt.right will be…
The tobacco settlement fund seems like the perfect source to fund the program ... but…
It was a relief reading about Uncle Jayden's Nissan Pathfinder, the anecdote which interrupted that…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings