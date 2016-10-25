Federal investigation uncovers foster parent's abuse of five children

* Minor #2 was interviewed in June 2016 and was a foster child in the home from 2000 to 2004. She disclosed that Garretson had taken her on over-the-road truck trips when she was his foster child. Garretson stipulated and agreed that he transported the minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her, and that the sexual activity he engaged in with her was Violation of a Minor in the First Degree, a Class C felony. At the time of the offense, she was over 13 years of age, and less than 18 and the conduct engaged in was sexual intercourse. ...Garretson, who was arrested in June, was charged in a superseding indictment by a federal grand jury Oct. 4. Sentencing will be later. He could face a life sentence for the stiffest charge.
* In 1999, DHS placed Minor #3 and his two older sisters in the Garretson home, and Minor #3 was legally adopted by them in 2001. Minor #3 was interviewed by the FBI Special Agent in July, 2016 and disclosed that Garretson had taken him on long distance truck trips starting in the summer of 2001 when he was 11 years old and that he had sexually assaulted him on multiple trips during summer vacation from school in 2002 and 2003. Garretson stipulated and agreed that he transported the minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in sexual activity with him, that the sexual activity he engaged in with him was Rape, a Class Y felony. ....
* In 1999, DHS placed Minor #5 and her two siblings in the Garretson home and she remained there until 2004. She was interviewed by the FBI Special Agent in July, 2016 and disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by Garretson on an over-the-road trip to California during the summer of 2000 when she was 13 years old. Garretson stipulated and agreed that he transported Minor #5 in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her, that the sexual activity he engaged in with her was Rape, a Class Y felony...
* Minor #8 was born in 1993 and was interviewed by the FBI Special Agent in September, 2016. She stated that Garretson transported her and her siblings between Arkansas and California as a favor to her family since their parents lived in different states. She disclosed that in 2002 when she was 9 years old, Garretson had her sleep nude or partially nude in the bed with him inside the truck and engage in sexual activity with her. Garretson stipulated and agreed that he transported Minor #8 in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her, and that the sexual activity he engaged in with her was Rape, a Class Y felony. ...
Showing 1-3 of 3
This person needs to have a mind and attitude adjustment, I now that thearpy won't…
This person needs to have a mind and attitude adjustment, I know that thearpy won't…
IO can just see the stadium and its associated parking lots fenced in with razor…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings