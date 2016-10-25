Find out more →

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Federal investigation uncovers foster parent's abuse of five children

Posted By and on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge CLARENCE GARRETSON - KFSM
  • KFSM
  • CLARENCE GARRETSON
U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser announced today that Clarence Garretson, 65, of Van Buren, had pleaded guilty today in federal court to five counts of interstate transportation of a child with intention to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The case was initiated this year by a girl who said Garretson, a truck driver, raped her in 2014 when he took her on a multi-state trip. She was then 10 years old. Garretson had received a waiver from the trucking company to have a passenger. Garretson acknowledged in his plea agreement that he'd taken the child on the trip with the intent to engage in sexual activity — in this case rape.

The news release said the ensuing federal investigation revealed that Garretson had been approved by the state as both a foster and adoptive home in 1998 and that he'd been accused in 2002 of sexually assaulting a foster child. The FBI found  more assaults of children as it reviewed children placed in his home.

UPDATE: Garretson's plea agreement says the FBI special agent assigned to the case, Rob Allen, determined that "at least 35 minors had been placed in the Garretson residence" during the time he and his wife operated a foster home in Van Buren. 

The superseding indictment outlines eleven counts of rape or other sexual crimes against minors. Garretson pleaded guilty to five counts in exchange for the U.S. dismissing the others and also in exchange for the government's agreement "that it will not prosecute Lisa Garretson, the Defendant's wife, for her concealment of the Defendant's earnings by her acceptance of payment for wages the Defendant earned while the Defendant was receiving Social Security benefits."

Here's the plea agreement.

The U.S. attorney's news release outlines the other four counts to which Garretson pleaded guilty as follows:
* Minor #2 was interviewed in June 2016 and was a foster child in the home from 2000 to 2004. She disclosed that Garretson had taken her on over-the-road truck trips when she was his foster child. Garretson stipulated and agreed that he transported the minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her, and that the sexual activity he engaged in with her was Violation of a Minor in the First Degree, a Class C felony. At the time of the offense, she was over 13 years of age, and less than 18 and the conduct engaged in was sexual intercourse.  ...

* In 1999, DHS placed Minor #3 and his two older sisters in the Garretson home, and Minor #3 was legally adopted by them in 2001. Minor #3 was interviewed by the FBI Special Agent in July, 2016 and disclosed that Garretson had taken him on long distance truck trips starting in the summer of 2001 when he was 11 years old and that he had sexually assaulted him on multiple trips during summer vacation from school in 2002 and 2003. Garretson stipulated and agreed that he transported the minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in sexual activity with him, that the sexual activity he engaged in with him was Rape, a Class Y felony. .... 

* In 1999, DHS placed Minor #5 and her two siblings in the Garretson home and she remained there until 2004. She was interviewed by the FBI Special Agent in July, 2016 and disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by Garretson on an over-the-road trip to California during the summer of 2000 when she was 13 years old. Garretson stipulated and agreed that he transported Minor #5 in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her, that the sexual activity he engaged in with her was Rape, a Class Y felony...

* Minor #8 was born in 1993 and was interviewed by the FBI Special Agent in September, 2016. She stated that Garretson transported her and her siblings between Arkansas and California as a favor to her family since their parents lived in different states. She disclosed that in 2002 when she was 9 years old, Garretson had her sleep nude or partially nude in the bed with him inside the truck and engage in sexual activity with her. Garretson stipulated and agreed that he transported Minor #8 in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her, and that the sexual activity he engaged in with her was Rape, a Class Y felony. ...
Garretson, who was arrested in June, was charged in a superseding indictment by a federal grand jury Oct. 4. Sentencing will be later. He could face a life sentence for the stiffest charge.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Van Buren police and the Justice Department.

I sent a question to the Department of Human Services about the case, particularly the FBI discovery of a 2002 sexual abuse complaint by a foster child against Garretson, who apparently continued as a foster parent for at least two years after that.

