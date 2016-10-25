Former Judge Boeckmann released pending trial in federal case

click to enlarge JOSEPH BOECKMANN: Released from jail pending trial.

this morning approved, over the government's objection, the release of former Cross County District Court Judgewhile awaiting trial on fraud and witness tampering charges.Boeckmann is accused of trading leniency in his court against minor male offenders in return for their posing for lewd photographs. He's also accused of attempting to discourage testimony against him at a Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission proceeding that ultimately prompted him to resign his judgeship.The prosecutor had objected to release because of the witness tampering charge. Boeckmann was not allowed to return to his home in Wynne, but will stay with a sister and brother-in-law in Grant County.