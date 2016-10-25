Governor announces plan to transfer control of War Memorial Stadium. No retreat from spending cut.

click to enlarge
-
STADIUM SESSION: Gov. Asa Hutchinson, joined byy Brenda Scission of the Stadium Commission, Stadium director Jerry Cohen, and Kane Webb, director of the state Parks and Tourism Department.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson
said this morning, as I reported earlier
, that he would ask the legislature to make the War Memorial Stadium
a part of the state Parks and Tourism Department,
rather than a stand-alone entity.
He said this would provide more marketing support and access to grant money. It is a natural fit with the department's tourism effort, he said.
He also said he'd fund through his discretionary money a study on "future needs and opportunities" for the stadium.
There was no mention of a specific commitment of state money to stadium operation under Parks control in the prepared remarks. He said the Stadium Commission likely would continue, as the History Commission had continued when he took control of that agency. The power of the History Commission was dramatically reduced, however. He also indicates he'd wouldn't retreat from his plan to cut state spending in support of the stadium in half in the year beginning July 1, 2018. He said the cut in the second year of funding was a "reasonable" path to "self-sufficiency." He noted that state support hadn't existed until 10 years ago, but the Razorbacks also played many more games at the stadium in earlier years.
The governor said the stadium was a "premier event center" and added, "My commitment is to make sure that it remains strong and important part of future."
Kane Webb,
director of Parks and Tourism, described the move as "exciting." "It's what we do," he said. "We're in the hospitality business." He cheered an "objective" and "outside" feasibility study. "I love War Memorial Stadium," Webb said. He said he saw his first Razorback game there and played there as a Catholic High Rocket and covered many games there as a sportswriter.
Webb made these remarks after saying he knew money had driven the discussion.
Jerry Cohen
, the stadium manager, said he was encouraged by the move. Brenda Scisson,
a stadium commissioner and another former sports reporter, said "this was wonderful news for a stadium that is in need."
Kevin Crass
, chairman of the Stadium Commission, was unable to attend the news conference, but he issued a prepared statement after the news conference:
I was disappointed with the executive recommendation cutting our general revenue and I expressed that to the Governor and his staff. I was displeased by the way some legislators approached this issue, ignoring fiscal reality but determined to defund a war memorial. As Chairman though I have to put my personal feelings aside and do what is best for the future of War Memorial. Given my view that the Stadium cannot be viable without State funding, I am open to any ideas and the Governor has proposed what could be a good long term solution. He asked Director Kane Webb to discuss with me the idea of moving the Stadium under the Parks & Tourism umbrella. Over the last week we have had discussions that have been productive and encouraging.
The Governor has said publicly he wants War Memorial to thrive and I believe this proposal proves that to be true. There are many questions to be addressed, including the role of the Stadium Commission going forward. I have served three Governors as a member of the Commission. I am proud of the work we have done and I want to thank the many people who have supported our efforts, especially the last week. The opponents of the Stadium will likely not support the proposal on the table and I encourage our supporters to contact their legislators and urge them to support the nearly 70 year old monument.
The governor is expected to appear before the legislature's budget committee today, where the stadium budget will be considered again. An effort to restore full funding failed on a vote last week when the committee lacked a quorum. There remains a strong element in the legislature that would like to see War Memorial money cut completely.
Noted: Kane Webb is a close friend of Rex Nelson
, a Republican Party insider who's long floated the idea of downsizing War Memorial and converting it and some surrounding city land into a center for youth sports. But that idea has generally included the idea that the city pay for it with sales taxes.
The governor said he'd like to see the Razorbacks continue to play at War Memorial, a commitment that expires in 2018 with one final game. Most expect the games to move to the larger stadium on campus in Fayetteville, which also is stocked with thousands of premium club and suite seats.
Kane Webb, too, said he'd like to see a continuing Hog presence in Little Rock, but the state had to be prepared for a future without them.