Little Rock police kill man downtown

click to enlarge CHIEF BUCKNER: At shooting scene.

Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call near Eighth and Sherman Streets about 12:40 a.m. killed a man with a long gun, Police Chief Kenton Buckner said in an early morning meeting with reporters.Buckner said at least two officers responded and fired an unknown number of shots after officers "engaged" the man. He didn't provide details about how the confrontation developed except that they were responding to calls from the neighborhood about a man with a gun. The man who was killed was black, but has not been identified. The police said a weapon was taken at the scene. No officer was hurt.Buckner said the department would be transparent about the review and he said he was sensitive given the "climate in the country."Two officers were placed on administrative leave as is customary in use of deadly force.The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Eighth, a residential street one block north of the Arkansas Arts Center.