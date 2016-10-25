Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

No charges yet in fatal shooting

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 11:05 AM

Little Rock police have referred to the prosecutor for review the fatal shooting Monday afternoon of a man who'd argued with the owner of a car service business on Col. Glenn.

The police said Tyler Andrew Terrell, 42, was killed by multiple gunshot wounds during an argument with Layton Hawkins, owner of a detail shop at 7101 Col. Glenn Road. Hawkins surrendered to officers when they arrived. Said the police:

Homicide Detectives took statements from witnesses giving varying accounts about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Based on this information, detectives will be sending this case to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for a file review. Pending further investigation, Hawkins was released without charges at this time. 

