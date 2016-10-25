No charges yet in fatal shooting

Homicide Detectives took statements from witnesses giving varying accounts about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Based on this information, detectives will be sending this case to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for a file review. Pending further investigation, Hawkins was released without charges at this time.
Showing 1-1 of 1
I guess Chris Bequette wants to keep drawing a Stipend as a Board & Commission…
Notice the more civilized nature of LRPD to investigate first, arrest when they know the…
"a continuing Hog presence in Little Rock, but the state had to be prepared for…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings