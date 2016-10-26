Wednesday: An open line and news and comment

Not surprised. This is what happens when Republicans (her boss, Rick Davis, is a Republican…
Hester's obviously positioning himself for a future gubernatorial run.
Tool.
Doigotta, I believe a lot of the problem is all of the safeguards resulting from…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings