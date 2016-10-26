Working Families group buys ads hitting French Hill on vote for bank protection

Full script: “Wells Fargo — caught red handed ripping off consumers. What did Congressman French Hill do? He voted to cripple the agency that uncovered the crooked scam, to roll back consumer protections that stop predatory lending, and to let the credit card companies charge you more every time you swipe. Hill’s always been in Wall Street’s pocket, now he’s helping big banks reach into yours.”



"We’re disappointed and confused why French Hill would vote to increase credit card fees on consumers and abolish the Consumer Financial Bureau. The CFPB is the first agency designed to protect consumers of financial products," said Donna Massey, president of Arkansas Community Organizations. “Why is French Hill doing Wall Street’s business instead of ours?”

of Little Rock seems likely to cruise to re-election against largely unfunded opponents, includingand, but an independent group has entered the fray against Hill with ads attacking the former banker's votes helpful to big banks.Thea coalition of labor and grassroots groups such as the successor to Acorn, has produced ads hitting House members such as Hill who voted on a bill (HR 5983) that would roll back financial regulations on big banks and weaken theThe party is spending $80,000 in Arkansas's 2nd District on cable TV and digital ads. Said a news release:The group said Hill had received more than $850,000 this election cycle from PACs and individuals connected to finance, insurance and related industries.The Working Families Party describes itself as a "progressive" group that tries to help working families. It has supported an increase in the minimum wage, paid sick days, high quality public education and fair taxes on the wealthy.