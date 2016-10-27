Find out more →

Thursday, October 27, 2016

LR Central student scores perfect on ACT

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 4:11 AM

The Little Rock School District announced yesterday that Karina Bao, a senior at Little Rock Central High School, had scored a perfect 36 composite score on the four-part ACT test, an achievement by less than a tenth of one percent of the 2.1 million who took the test.

As a junior, Bao — who is  the daughter of Amy Yu and Dr. Shawn Bao — was a US Brain Bee Champion, which took her to competition in Copenhagen to compete in neuroscience competition, where she placed 5th.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. Some students also take the optional ACT writing test, but the score for that test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

The Arkansas ACT profile for 2015-16, issued in July, said that four students in Arkansas achieved a 36 composite score on that cycle of testing.
