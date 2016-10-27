LR Central student scores perfect on ACT

Theannounced yesterday that, a senior at Little Rock Central High School, had scored aon the four-partan achievement by less than a tenth of one percent of the 2.1 million who took the test.As a junior, Bao — who is the daughter of Amy Yu and Dr. Shawn Bao — was a US Brain Bee Champion, which took her to competition in Copenhagen to compete in neuroscience competition, where she placed 5th.The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. Some students also take the optional ACT writing test, but the score for that test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.The Arkansas ACT profile for 2015-16, issued in July, said that four students in Arkansas achieved a 36 composite score on that cycle of testing.