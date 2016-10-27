Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, October 27, 2016

More opposition to Issue 3 and its welfare for the wealthy

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 7:26 AM

VOTE NO: We already provide enough taxpayer slop for corporate hogs.
More groups will announce opposition to Issue 3, the corporate welfare constitutional amendment that would allow millions in taxpayer underwriting of wealthy corporations and also legalize taxpayer subsidies of the corporate lobbyists who work for chambers of commerce (and often against the broader public interest.)

Members of Arkansas Community Organizations, Local 100 United Labor Unions and others will announce opposition at a news conference today. On hand will be some of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that produced the ruling that shipment of Little Rock and North Little Rock tax money to chambers of commerce was unconstitutional. That suit in turn inspired legislators who are beholden to local chambers — particularly some from Northwest Arkansas — to offer this amendment under the pretext of "economic development."

These grassroots progressives have some uncommon allies in the fight against Issue 3, which naturally is being financed by taxpayer-subsidized chambers of commerce and their sympathizers. They include the Koch-funded Americans for Prosperity, the conservative Conduit for Action and  Secure Arkansas, a group built on opposition to immigration.

Strange bedfellows urging VOTE NO ON ISSUE 3.

Ernest Dumas lays out the reasons in a column published previously.

