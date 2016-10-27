More opposition to Issue 3 and its welfare for the wealthy

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Welfare for the wealthy: More reasons to VOTE NO on ISSUE 3 Voices on the left and right are lifted against Issue 3, the corporate welfare amendment to send tax money to private business and corporate lobbyists.

LR Central student scores perfect on ACT The Little Rock School District announced yesterday that Karina Bao, a senior at Little Rock Central High School, had scored a perfect 36 composite score on the four-part ACT test, an achievement by less than a tenth of one percent of the 2.1 million who took the test.

Garland County ex-aide charged with tens of thousands of personal expenses on county credit card, including dog tuxedo A former Garland County employee has been charged with using a county credit card for more than $300,000 in personal expenses, including a tuxedo for her dog. Yes, a tuxedo for her dog.