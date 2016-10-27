Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Question raised on Dallas Cowboy gift to NLR cops

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge NLR PROUD: Former North Little Rock resident Jerry Jones likes the NLR police so much he's offered Dallas Cowboy tickets and travel costs to the entire force. Does the state ethics law allow this?
  • NLR PROUD: Former North Little Rock resident Jerry Jones likes the NLR police so much he's offered Dallas Cowboy tickets and travel costs to the entire force. Does the state ethics law allow this?
Blogger Russ Racop raises an interesting question, as he sometimes does amid assorted provocations, about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' gift of free tickets for North Little Rock cops to attend any one of the Dallas Cowboys' final five football games this year.

Racop cites the Arkansas statute:
21-8-801. Prohibited acts generally.

(a) No public servant shall:

(1) Receive a gift or compensation as defined in 21-8-401 et seq., other than income and benefits from the governmental body to which he or she is duly entitled, for the performance of the duties and responsibilities of his or her office or position; 
North Little Rock acknowledged the potential conflict in City Council passage this week of a resolution acknowledging a gift of tickets and travel costs by Jones, a North Little Rock, native, in recognition of outstanding community work by the police.

The resolution says, in part:

The City Council expressly intends that the benefits described in this Resolution shall be deemed to be received by the City and passed directly to NLRPD uniformed officers without diminishment, according to the intent of the donor, without regard to actual receipt by the city. The City Council further intends that, for the purpose of compliance with state ethics laws including A.C.A. 21-8-801, the benefits described in this Resolution shall be deemed to be benefits from the governmental body which the officers are entitled to receive.
Here's the resolution.
Racop suggests city government is being used to skirt the ethics law. I have a call in to City Attorney Jason Carter for his response to that. One additional question is this: If the gift is viewed as being deemed to be given by the employer (the city), does that make it taxable?

I'm also hoping to talk to Ethics Commisson Director Graham Sloan about it. I searched the Ethics Commission rules on the subject and found this relative to gifts to public servants.:

§ 303 Receipt of Gifts by Public Servants

(a) No public servant shall receive a gift for the performance of the duties and responsibilities of his or her office or position.

(b) For purposes of this rule, a gift shall be prohibited if it is intended to reward a public servant for doing his or her job or it is intended as a reward for past or future action. In contrast to bribery which requires a showing that a gift and some official action motivated each other, a gift is prohibited by this rule if the gift is for or because of the action. In order for a gift to be prohibited, it need not be shown that the official action was for or because of the gift.

(c) A public servant is not prohibited from receiving an item conferred to show  appreciation for the public servant’s job performance (i.e., to reward the public servant for doing his or her job) so long as the value of the item does not exceed $100. Items costing more than $100 which are given to public servants to show appreciation for their efforts (i.e., to reward them for doing their job) or to reward them for past or future action are prohibited under this rule.
 Clearly you can give gifts of appreciation to police officers so long as the item isn't worth more than $100. Standing room only tickets at Cowboy Stadium cost as little as $67, but seats go for more. And then there are travel and hotel costs, which Jones has also promised. Jones is also giving tickets not just to roughly 180 uniformed officers, but also to immediate family members.

This has been a feel-good story all over media this week, but it doesn't mean Racop may not have a point in pouring some rain on the parade.

There are sound reasons not to allow gifts to public servants for performing their jobs. And there are good reasons for public agenciesnot  to serve as ways around the rule. Today, the issue might be a magnanimous and heartfelt gift by a hometown boy to a police force that has established a reputation for community policing. Another day it might be a pretext for something darker.

UPDATE: Sloan directed me to the rules I'd already reviewed. He can't comment on specific cases. Carter didn't seem too concerned. His response to my question about both the ethics law and potential for taxes:

I don't feel qualified to say what should or should not be deemed taxable income. That's something that our police officers should consider when accepting the benefits.

The City adopted a resolution approving of Mr. Jones' offer in order to avoid an ethics violation. I mean, they wanted to brag on Mr. Jones and the department, too. But they primarily needed to establish the transparency and approval needed to stay within ethics laws.

I suppose your citizen complainant might argue that I renewed my license plate as a pretext for avoiding a ticket?
1) I can find no place in the law that says disclosure cures an illegal gift. Or that deeming the gift to come from the city — though it does not, even mechanically — makes it legal. Something that is illegal by direct means is also illegal by indirect means.

2) I think the citizen complaint is that giving valuable gifts to public servants can influence preferential treatment, even subtly, and that's why the law exists.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Backers of struck marijuana act urge vote for surviving amendment

    Backers of Issue 7, the medial marijuana initiated act that the Arkansas Supreme Court today ruled hadn't qualified for the ballot, have issued a statement urging backers to vote for the surviving medical marijuana amendment, Issue 6.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 27, 2016

  • Group calls for independent review of police shooting

    Arkansas Stop the Violence, a grassroots group focused on stemming violence, particularly in black neighborhoods, issued a statement today calling for an "independent" investigation of the police fatal shooting Tuesday night of Roy Lee Richards.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 27, 2016

  • Conner Eldridge endorses medical marijuana amendment

    Conner Eldridge, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, today announced his support for Issue 6, the constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana for treatment of certain medical conditions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 27, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Justin Harris used foster daughter in campaign materials, against DHS rules

    State Rep. Justin Harris (R-West Fork) used photos of a foster child his family was planning to adopt during his 2012 re-election campaign. The state Department of Human Services expressly prohibits the public use of photos or any other media that would compromise a foster child's anonymity.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • Beyond rehoming: crowdfunding an investigative project

    The Times has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to support a large-scale investigative project into Arkansas's child welfare system. We're raising money through ioby.org, a platform that supports do-good projects. Donations are tax deductible.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

Most Shared

  • Issue 3: blank check

    Who could object to a constitutional amendment "concerning job creation, job expansion and economic development," which is the condensed title for Issue 3 for Arkansas voters on Nov. 8?

  • Little Rock police kill man downtown

    Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call near Eighth and Sherman Streets about 12:40 a.m. killed a man with a long gun, Police Chief Kenton Buckner said in an early morning meeting with reporters.

  • From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said

  • Ted Suhl loses another bid for new trial; faces stiff sentencing recommendation

    Ted Suhl, the former operator of residential and out-patient mental health services, has lost a second bid to get a new trial on his conviction for paying bribes to influence state Human Services Department policies. Set for sentencing Thursday, Suhl faces a government request for a sentence up to almost 20 years. He argues for no more than 33 months.

  • Football and foster kids

    It took a football stadium to lay bare Republican budget hypocrisy in Arkansas.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation