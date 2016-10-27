Question raised on Dallas Cowboy gift to NLR cops

21-8-801. Prohibited acts generally.North Little Rock acknowledged the potential conflict in City Council passage this week of a resolution acknowledging a gift of tickets and travel costs by Jones, a North Little Rock, native, in recognition of outstanding community work by the police.
(a) No public servant shall:
(1) Receive a gift or compensation as defined in 21-8-401 et seq., other than income and benefits from the governmental body to which he or she is duly entitled, for the performance of the duties and responsibilities of his or her office or position;
The City Council expressly intends that the benefits described in this Resolution shall be deemed to be received by the City and passed directly to NLRPD uniformed officers without diminishment, according to the intent of the donor, without regard to actual receipt by the city. The City Council further intends that, for the purpose of compliance with state ethics laws including A.C.A. 21-8-801, the benefits described in this Resolution shall be deemed to be benefits from the governmental body which the officers are entitled to receive.Here's the resolution.
Clearly you can give gifts of appreciation to police officers so long as the item isn't worth more than $100. Standing room only tickets at Cowboy Stadium cost as little as $67, but seats go for more. And then there are travel and hotel costs, which Jones has also promised. Jones is also giving tickets not just to roughly 180 uniformed officers, but also to immediate family members.
§ 303 Receipt of Gifts by Public Servants
(a) No public servant shall receive a gift for the performance of the duties and responsibilities of his or her office or position.
(b) For purposes of this rule, a gift shall be prohibited if it is intended to reward a public servant for doing his or her job or it is intended as a reward for past or future action. In contrast to bribery which requires a showing that a gift and some official action motivated each other, a gift is prohibited by this rule if the gift is for or because of the action. In order for a gift to be prohibited, it need not be shown that the official action was for or because of the gift.
(c) A public servant is not prohibited from receiving an item conferred to show appreciation for the public servant’s job performance (i.e., to reward the public servant for doing his or her job) so long as the value of the item does not exceed $100. Items costing more than $100 which are given to public servants to show appreciation for their efforts (i.e., to reward them for doing their job) or to reward them for past or future action are prohibited under this rule.
