Thursday, October 27, 2016

UPDATE: Ted Suhl gets seven years, $200,000 fine for bribery

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge 'ONE DAY': Ted Suhl gestures as he warns photographer of divine retribution. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • 'ONE DAY': Ted Suhl gestures as he warns photographer of divine retribution.

UPDATE: Federal Judge Billy Roy Wilson this morning sentenced Ted Suhl, the former operator of a Medicaid-financed mental health services empire, to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release, plus a $200,000 fine for bribing officials to gain advantage for his business.

The government had asked for up to 233 months; Suhl for 33. The judge departed from the sentencing guidelines that called for a fine of up to $125,000 and set the fine at $200,000> Wilson said he found it objectionable to "use religion to grease the skids of a bribe."

Suhl didn't speak. But his attorneys cited his charitable giving and other good deeds. The government remarked that charitable giving had been a mask for bribery, particularly in the case of money cited in the trial that was funneld through an East Arkansas preacher.

It wasn't a happy day for Suhl. He arrived in court in an unhappy mod.

Arkansas Times photographer Brian Chilson, who was waiting for Suhl's arrival, reported:

He yelled at me "One day God will repay you for what you're doing, One day!"
After sentencing, Suhl's attorneys filed notice of plans to appeal.

Suhl made millions from operation of a residential facility once known as the Lord's Ranch, as well as outpatient facilities. He was a powerful political player, particularly during the administration of Gov. Mike Huckabee, who shared Suhl's conservative religious views and took rides on Suhl's plane. He was convicted on four bribery charges for funneling money to Stephen Jones, a former legislator and Department of Human Services official, for information and favorable treatment at DHS, which oversaw the programs that sent millions to  Suhl over the years. A former West Memphis city official, Phillip Carter, also pleaded guilty in the case and cooperated with the government along with Jones, who also pleaded guilty. They are serving 24- and 30-month sentences respectively.

The government noted the amount of money made — $1.5 million in profits during the period investigated; his bribery of a high official, and other factors in recommending a stiff sentence.

BEFORE SENTENCING: Suhl and companion arrive for sentencing.
  • BEFORE SENTENCING: Suhl and companion arrive for sentencing.

Suhl was the subject of several investigative pieces in the Arkansas Times over the years, both for political connections and influence and for some of the practices at his residential facility. Mary Jacoby, who wrote the most recent major effort, reported recently on the Suhl family's arrival in Arkansas after his mother and father were convicted of felonies in a financial swindle.

